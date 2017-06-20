Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (June 20, 2017): Last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to a traffic crash at Biltmore Avenue and Doctors Drive. A 1994 Chrysler was attempting to make a left hand turn to travel north on Biltmore Avenue and failed to stop at the red light. The Chrysler was struck by a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that was traveling south on Biltmore Avenue. The driver of the Chrysler, Donald Samples, succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger of the Chrysler was transported to Mission for non-life threatning injuries. Both the driver and the passenger in the 4Runner were not injured.

This incident is under further investigation and no additional information is available at this time.