Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (June 25, 2017): Today at approximately 12:15 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to Pisgah View Apartments to reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located Rondy Samuel Shields III (20 yoa), of Asheville, unconscious and appearing to have suffered a gunshot wound. Rondy was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under further investigation. Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.