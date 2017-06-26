Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (June 25, 2017): Today at approximately 12:15 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to Pisgah View Apartments to reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located Rondy Samuel Shields III (20 yoa), of Asheville, unconscious and appearing to have suffered a gunshot wound. Rondy was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The incident is under further investigation. Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Related press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (June 25, 2017): The Asheville Police Department has taken warrants for first degree murder on a juvenile suspect for the shooting that occurred earlier today in Pisgah View Apartments that resulted in the death of Rondy Samuel Shields III. Per NCGS 7B-3100 (d) no additional information regarding the juvenile can be released at this time.
The incident remains under further investigation. Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.