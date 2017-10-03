Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (October 3, 2017): On Monday, October 2 at approximately 2:44 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-40 W at the 50.5 mile marker. A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 when it collided with a Ford Focus carrying a driver and a passenger. The passenger, Madison Ainsley Carswell of Nebo, NC, succumbed to her injuries on-scene. Both drivers were transported to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We encourage anyone who witnessed this crash to contact the Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 828-251-4089.
