Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit officers are seeking the public’s help in gathering information on a vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries.

At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, a woman driving a 2002 Ford Mustang crossed left of center on Sweeten Creek Road (south from Rosscraggon Road) and collided with a man driving a 2019 Chevy Impala.

Both drivers and a child (riding in the Mustang) were transported to the hospital.

The reason for the collision is under investigation and officers are seeking additional details from any potential witnesses.

The Traffic Safety Unit office number is (828) 251-4085. To submit information anonymously, please do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in the app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.