Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman, whose remains were found in a wooded area near Bleachery Blvd., Swannanoa River Rd., and River Ridge Dr on Jan. 5th.

The woman is described as a white female, with a tattoo of Eeyore on her left calf and a Cross on her right calf.

APD is still actively investigating and will send out more updates as information becomes available.

APD encourages anyone who knows the woman’s identity or has information about this case to contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or contact the lead investigator Detective Coon at 828-271-6135. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.