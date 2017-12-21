Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Wednesday, Dec. 20, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Twisted Crepe (62 Haywood St.). Upon arrival officers were notified that a white male wearing a dark hoodie and a blazer entered the store, locked the door, turned off the “OPEN” sign in the front window and approached the register displaying a hand gun which he kept in his coat pocket. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white male with green eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 165-175 pounds. He was wearing polished brown dress shoes, dark blue dress pants and a dark blue sports coat with a blue hooded jacket underneath.
This incident is under further investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
