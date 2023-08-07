Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police are seeking the man who vandalized a church in west Asheville and threatened a woman with a knife on June 30.

A man attempted to break into Trinity Baptist Church located on Shelburne Road on June 30. Shortly after, he approached a woman while walking her dog on Shelburne Road, threatening her with knives in each hand. Thankfully, the woman was able to evade her attacker, getaway, and contact the police safely. Thankfully, she was not injured.

The man has been described as white, wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in the app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.