Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating two armed robbery incidents that occurred downtown after midnight Monday in which two men were assaulted with baseball bats and metal rods.

In the first incident, APD Patrol Officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to an area near College St. and Valley St. where they found a man in a parking lot with wounds to his body. He told Officers that while he was standing on the sidewalk, two white men pulled up in a car, got out with baseball bats and metal poles and began assaulting him. He says the men stole his backpack and fled the scene in their vehicle, described as a burgundy car by the victim. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the second incident a short time later and almost two miles away, Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of Haywood Road for another armed robbery. They met with the victim who told Officers that while he was riding his bicycle home, at least two people got out of their vehicle and shoved him off his bike, hit him with a metal object, and stole his bike, wallet and backpack. He was not able to provide a description of the attackers, and Officers were able to recover his bicycle they found nearby.

If you would like to anonymously share information about either of these cases, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.