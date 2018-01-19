Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

Samantha Arriaga

ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Samantha Arriaga. She was last seen on Jan. 5 in Deaverview Apartments. Samantha is 27 years old, 5’1″ tall and has black hair and green eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a vine from her left shoulder down her left arm, a spiderweb on her upper left arm and a chest tattoo featuring a lotus symbol with swirl patterns near her collar bone.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Samantha Arriaga, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.