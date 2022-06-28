Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department has charged four persons with felony crimes and asks the public’s help in locating them.

Nathan Lee Littrell (4/02/1992) 30-year-old, medium skin-toned white male standing 6′, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of Japanese writing on his right shoulder, “NLL” on his left shoulder, a star on both of his upper arms, and “DALYAH” on his left forearm.

Felony Larceny

Resist Delay Obstruct

Robert Douglas Stone (4/07/1982) 40-year-old, medium skin-toned white male standing 5′ 7”, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of an angel on his upper right arm, a key with a lock on his right forearm, and a skeleton smoking on his left arm.

Possess w/ Intent to Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine

Possess w/ Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Jonathan Israel Medrano (4/04/1991) 31-year-old, medium skin-toned Hispanic male standing 6′ 3”, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Assault on a Female (three counts)

1st Degree Burglary

Sexual Battery (two counts)

Katrina Daborshia Price (02/22/1972) 50-year-old, dark skin-toned black female standing 5′ 7”, weighing 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Larceny

Assault and Battery (three counts)

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

APD is asking for the public’s help in locating these individuals. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.