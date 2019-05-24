Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (May 24, 2019): On Thursday, May 23 at approximately 11:20 p.m. a female was approached by a male suspect on Flint Street. The suspect, who was armed with a knife, attacked the female and threatened to commit acts of sexual violence. The female fought the suspect away and was able to disarm him.

The suspect is described as a black male, appears to be 18-23 years of age, 5’8″-5’10”, and 185-200 pounds. He has a deep voice and corn rows. He might have an injury in the form of a laceration or puncture wound to the right lower abdomen. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The suspect is believed to drive a newer silver or grey sedan with a South Carolina tag.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous. If anyone has any questions, concerns, or may have been impacted by this incident, they are encouraged to contact Our Voice at (828) 252-0562.