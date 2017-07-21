Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (July 21, 2017): This morning shortly before 5:00 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to the intersection of Brookside Circle and Smoky Park Highway after reports of a traffic crash. A single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred knocking the driver off his bike and coming to rest in the roadway. A second vehicle traveling west on Smokey Park Highway subsequently struck the motorcyclist, now identified as Alexander Berkow (33 years of age), of Asheville. Alexander succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

At this time there will be no criminal charges as a result of this incident. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

UPDATE (received 4:51 p.m. on July 21): We encourage anyone who might have witnessed this crash or has any additional information on this incident to please contact the Asheville Police Department Traffic Safety Office at 828-251-4089.