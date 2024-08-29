News release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man

Paul David Pearson (03/09/1969) was reported missing on July 11, 2024, and last seen in the area of 509 Biltmore Avenue on July 8. He is described as a white male, 6’1”, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Pearson has a dragonfly tattoo on his upper arm, may have facial hair, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts. He is disabled and his family is concerned for his welfare.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. You can also contact APD anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone app (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.