Press release:

UPDATED: I-240 East and West Bound Lanes Reopened

Asheville, NC (June 22, 2017): At approximately 1:30 p.m. today the Asheville Police Department stopped traffic on I-240 East and West in order to examine two suspicious packages on the Haywood Road bridge. After further examination the devices were rendered safe and cleared from the bridge. All lanes of traffic have now reopened.

I-240 East and West Bound Lanes of Traffic to Temporarily Close

Asheville, NC (June 22, 2017): At approximately 12:45 p.m. the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reported two suspicious packages magnetized to the Haywood Road bridge (exit 2). In order to properly examine the packages the Asheville Police Department will temporarily stop traffic on I-240 east and west bound lanes. The closure will occur at approximately 1:30 p.m.

During this time we ask that travelers seek an alternative route. Once the devices has been rendered safe lanes will reopen.