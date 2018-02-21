Press release from Appalachian Barn Alliance:

The weather is giving us a sneak preview of Spring and so, here’s a reminder to save the date to welcome Spring with a concert on Sunday, March 25 at 3pm. This year Ben Phan, a singer, songwriter, guitarist from Asheville, will be performing at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit for the benefit of the Appalachian Barn Alliance. Ben performs around the Asheville area with his “blend of gypsy jazz, bluegrass, classical, and folk music.” And, if you haven’t heard some of his original writing, go to this You Tube link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMnWq7-aLmE) and you’ll agree that his smooth sounds will be a real treat.

Tickets are just $10 reserved and $15 at the door. The setting is the beautiful sanctuary of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit just outside of downtown Mars Hill at 433 Bone Camp Road. To make reservations for a “Will Call” hold, email info@appalachianbarns.org or call Sandy at 828 380-9146. Proceeds benefit the Appalachian Barn Alliance (https://appalachianbarns.org/) and a portion goes to the Village Initiative of the church.