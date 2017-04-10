Press release:

Even to this day, people can still see the results of what the USA did for its people during the Great Depression. Called the WPA, The Works Progress Administration (renamed in 1939 as the Work Projects Administration) was the largest and most ambitious American project ever that was constructive and positive, employing millions of people to carry out public works projects, including the construction of public buildings, parks and roads. In a much smaller but more famous project, Federal Project Number One, the WPA employed musicians, artists, writers, actors and directors in large arts (murals), drama, media, and literacy projects. Almost every community in the United States had a new park, bridge, public art mural or school constructed by the agency.

Here in Western North Carolina a public arts project called the Appalachian Mural Trail is looking to put local artists to work on large outdoor historical murals. These murals are intended to encircle the Blue Ridge Parkway and draw in visitors to the towns and communities where the outdoor murals are located, helping the economy through tourism and the employment of artists. In order to accomplish this, funds are needed to create the large outdoor historical murals.

The Appalachian Mural Trail has an opportunity to acquire some of the funds needed for its mural development through a grant program that uses ‘Likes’ as it’s criteria for funding a new idea, the ‘Community Thrives’ grants program through USA Today.

Doreyl Ammons Cain, Director of the Appalachian Mural Trail says, “Why take your precious time to click on http://act.usatoday.com/ and ‘like’ the Appalachian Mural Trail? Why ‘like’ the mural trail everyday from April 12 starting at noon until May 12 at noon? Sounds like a lot of ‘likes,’ and every single ‘like’ will get us one step closer to receiving a grant to help our mountain area, just like the WPA (Work Projects Administration) did … it will pay artists to paint outdoor historical murals that will encircle the Blue Ridge Parkway! The Appalachian Mural Trail is already drawing visitors down into the small towns to view almost 50 already painted outdoor historical murals, learning about our Appalachian heritage, seeing the creativity of local artists while staying in local hotels, dining and shopping locally. This helps everyone, you included! Your ‘like’ means a lot to you and all your neighbors too. When you ‘like’ the Appalachian Mural Trail at http://act.usatoday.com/, there’s something in it for you!”

Please take a minute, go to http://act.usatoday.com/ like the Appalachian Mural Trail, then pass this on to your friends so they can pass it on to their friends!” Putting the people to work, much like the WPA!