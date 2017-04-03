Press release from The Appalachian Mural Trail Group:

Players of music, tellers of mountain tales and ghost stories step out from large outdoor art and remind us of our romantic past at the upcoming dedication of four Asheville outdoor historical murals. These murals are to be dedicated to the Appalachian Mural Trail on Saturday, May 6, 2017. At 2:00 pm the YMI band comes alive and plays a tune from the past, stepping out from the Triangle Park mural, an outdoor mural that tells the history of the African American Block area of downtown Asheville. Collaborating with the Asheville Just Folks group to make this happen, the Appalachian Mural Trail will also honor Molly Must, lead artist, and all the artists who painted the mural. At 2:30 young mountain musicians will step out from the “Golden Threads” Shindig mural on the outside wall at Packs Tavern facing Pack Square Park, and play their own style of music. All of these young players are actually depicted in this mural, designed and painted by muralist Doreyl Ammons Cain; Carley Arrowood, Rhiannon Ramsey, Jonah & Grayson Riddle and Lillian Chase. At 3:00, further on down on Market Street, the infamous Chicken Alley will make your hair stand on end with ghost stories told by Pepper Paris about the ghost of Dr. Jamie Smith and you can view the brilliant Chicken Alley Mural by lead mural artist Molly Must. Just over from Chicken Alley is the Lexington Gateway Mural, a masterpiece by lead mural artist Molly Must and some of Asheville’s most talented artists. The Appalachian Mural Trail Group will be at each mural to place a plaque on the murals and to tell about how everyone can go to www.muraltrail.com and select their personal outdoor historical mural route to tour other outdoor historical murals encircling the Blue Ridge Parkway and beyond.

An unique fun part of the Mural Dedication event is an opportunity to win a free “I hiked the Appalachian Mural Trail” tee shirt by taking a ‘selfie’ photo in front of all four murals. The photo, with a comment, will be uploaded to the muraltrail.com website right then & there and you can receive this beautiful limited edition tee shirt! Spring water and ‘Moon Pies will be available for a little refreshment. This amazing event is free and open to everyone! For more information and directions to each mural, go to muraltrail.com .

The Appalachian Mural Trail event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Asheville Area Arts Council’s Art in the Park award. Other sponsors include the Asheville Design Center, the Asheville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Packs Tavern. The Appalachian mural Trail Group is a subsidiary of Catch the Spirit of Appalachia, Non -profit Corporation.