Press release from the Center for Cultural Preservation:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Center for Cultural Preservation, WNC’s cultural history and documentary film center, is proud to present an Appalachian Storytelling Extravaganza featuring Appalachian music, Jack tales, Cherokee legends and African-American stories. Storytelling and music were perhaps the Southern Appalachian’s first true social media. Through storytelling, community elders were able to connect younger generations with the lives of their forefathers and foremothers, better understand their history and assimilate family and community values.

The Appalachian Storytelling program that’s scheduled for Thursday, March 22 will feature award-winning Burnsville storyteller Frederick Park, music and storytelling duo Pat and Becky Stone, Cherokee cultural leader Lloyd Arneach and Ronnie Pepper, a regional storytelling powerhouse. The program will include music and stories suitable for adults and children of all ages.

According to Ronnie Pepper, “stories help people see the world through another’s eyes allowing them to open up to the world’s possibilities.” Center for Cultural Preservation Director, David Weintraub adds, “Whether around the sacred fire or in the classroom, stories bring the cultural life of the world closer to all of us, helping us understand the breadth and scope of the common threads we share.”

An Appalachian Storytelling Extravaganza is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and advance reservations are strongly recommended by registering online at www.saveculture.org or calling the center at 828-692-8062.