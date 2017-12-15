From Fletcher Parks & Recreation:
Calling All Cooks! – Applications now available for Fletcher Chili Cook-off
The Town of Fletcher will host its 17th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, January 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 2p.m. at Veritas Christian Academy.
The Parks and Recreation Department is currently seeking chefs interested in fighting for the 2018 title of best chili in Fletcher! Awards will be given in the following categories: Best Overall Chili, Best Individual Chili, Best Business Chili, Best Table Décor and People’s Choice. All types of chili will be accepted including traditional chili, white chili and vegetarian chili. If you think you have the best Chili in the Fletcher area, please download an application at www.FletcherParks.org or stop by Fletcher Town Hall. Application should be returned to the parks and recreation department no later than January 19.
This event is free and the public is invited to taste all the different flavors Fletcher has to offer. Parks and Recreation staff will be on site accepting donations for the Fletcher Park Development Fund which helps improve Fletcher parks.
This event is generously sponsored by First Citizens Bank of Fletcher!
For more information on Fletcher’s Chili Cook-Off, please visit www.FletcherParks.org or call (828) 687-0751.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.