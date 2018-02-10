CFHC accepting applications for Arbuckle Scholarship

Hendersonville, N.C., February 9, 2018 – Community Foundation of Henderson County announces the deadline to apply for The Pisgah Chapter of Trout Unlimited William L. Arbuckle Memorial Scholarship is April 1, 2018.

The scholarship is a $1,000 award and is offered for any student accepted to an accredited degree granting college or university within the Southern Appalachian Region. Recipients must be pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in the field of fisheries and wildlife management, aquaculture, freshwater biology, or other related fields. Preference will be given to those who have expressed a desire to pursue work which relates to fresh water fisheries and/or native trout populations. This scholarship is open to students pursuing community college, college or university degrees in the fields related above.

Applications are available online by visiting www.CHFCforever.org.

Questions or requests for additional information can be obtained by contacting Senior Program Officer, Lee Henderson-Hill, at the Community Foundation office at (828) 697-6224 or by emailing: Lhenderson-hill@cfhcforever.org.

