Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department (APD) is now inviting residents to apply for the Spring semester of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA). Participants in this free course will learn about the daily work and operations of APD, while also giving the department an opportunity to obtain valuable feedback from the community.

The course will begin on March 5. Sessions are held each Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for a total of 12 weeks. The course is held at the Municipal Building in downtown Asheville (100 Court Plaza). Dinner is provided.

The course consists of basic classroom instruction, presentations and demonstrations of topics such as criminal investigations, constitutional and criminal law, use of force, departmental structure and defensive tactics. Participants will also be given the opportunity to ride along with an officer.

Those wishing to participate must apply and be accepted. You can submit an application online at asheville.seamlessdocs.com/f/APDCitizensPoliceAcademy.

Applications are due February 21. For more information on the academy please contact Officer Ryan Justus at 828-259-5834 or rjustus@ashevillenc.gov.