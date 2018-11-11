Press release from the N.C. General Assembly:

Leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly invite North Carolina high school students to apply for the 49th Annual Youth Legislative Assembly (YLA).

“North Carolina’s Youth Legislative Assembly offers students a unique opportunity to learn first-hand about the legislative process and to develop leadership skills that will help them succeed in life,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. “We are proud to continue this long tradition of helping prepare our state’s future leaders.”

The Legislative Services Office, under the North Carolina General Assembly, is now accepting applications for the conference, to be held April 12-14, 2019, in Raleigh. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 13, 2019. The application can be found online at http://www.ncleg.net/ncgainfo/YLA.html.

The YLA teaches high school students about the laws governing North Carolina’s citizens as well as the lawmaking process. Students draft, debate and vote on mock legislative bills while developing skills in research, interviewing, group facilitation and policy writing. As the bills are debated, the students get a chance to practice communicating their ideas, opinions and experiences in a team-building environment. At the conclusion of the three-day program, the participants have a better understanding of the lawmaking process, as well as enhanced written and oral communication skills.

YLA provides the opportunity for North Carolina’s youth to engage with peers from across the state in a structured, positive, youth-focused environment. The YLA program is open to students in North Carolina who are in good standing at a public, private, charter or home school.

For more information please email YLA Coordinator Erica Gallion at erica.gallion@ncleg.net or call 919-301-1372.