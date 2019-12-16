Press release from Zelda Day Asheville:

Friday, March 10, will mark Asheville’s Fifth Annual Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald Day. For the last four years, the City of Asheville has read a proclamation declaring March 10 a day of remembrance to an artist who spent much of her life in Asheville, and we are planning several events that will be part of this week of celebration that takes place from March 8–14, 2020.

New this year is the Spirit of Zelda Award, which has been established to honor the free and creative vitality of Zelda Fitzgerald, who left a lasting mark on the city of Asheville and the world. Zelda’s dedication to the arts were witnessed through her painting, literature and dance.

This $100 award is provided by The Zelda Fitzgerald Day Committee to a woman residing in Western North Carolina who embodies artistic passion while building and strengthening community.

Candidates for this award demonstrate a steadfast determination, utilizing creativity to achieve desired goals. Overcoming barriers i.e.: sexism, racism, financial setbacks, recovery from health issues or addiction, etc. will be given priority. Creative gifts could include: writing poetry or prose; performance art; the visual arts; dance; music; non-profit work; community organizing; gardening or other. A strong candidate is someone who serves her community to help make the world a more compassionate and connected place.

The award is intended to aid in the completion of a current or future project.

To apply, fill out the following questionnaire by Wednesday, Jan. 15.

https://forms.gle/CkntSPPejjGj295x8