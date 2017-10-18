Press release from UNC Asheville:

John W. (Jack) Brink, who has worked to preserve ancient indigenous rock art in Western Canada, will lecture and show examples of rock art and its conservation in a presentation at UNC Asheville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Humanities Lecture Hall. This free event is co-sponsored by UNC Asheville’s Departments of Art & Art History, and Classics, together with the Western North Carolina chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America.

Brink, the archaeology curator of the Royal Alberta Museum in Canada, will show photos of images painted and carved on cliffs and caves, and discuss the clues they offer into the lives and thoughts of ancient people. Brink was a member of the team that planned and developed the UNESCO World Heritage site, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, an archaeological site in Alberta, Canada that preserves the history of buffalo hunting practices by native peoples of the Great Plains.

He also will discuss ways that rock art – threatened by vandalism and graffiti as well as weather – can be preserved, and the controversies and varying opinions of First Nations people regarding the long-term fate of these images. Brink has worked extensively with the Blackfoot Tribe in achieving the protection of the pictographs and petroglyphs of the Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park, also in Alberta.

This lecture is part of the Archaeological Institute of America’s 122nd Lecture Program that will bring leading scholars to audiences across the U.S. during the 2017-18 academic year. For more information, contact Laurel Taylor, UNC Asheville senior lecturer in classics and art history, ltaylor@unca.edu or 828.251.6290.