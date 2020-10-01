Press release from Vote AVL:

As we enter election season during this crazy year, we as local business owners have a unique opportunity to help our employees participate in the democratic process. This power is why I started a voter outreach campaign called Vote AVL back in 2018- so that we can all ensure that our staff have the information and encouragement they need to make their voices heard.

We are very excited to announce that this year we have combined forces with Thrive Asheville, a nonprofit organization that brings together local community advocates, policymakers, and professionals from diverse backgrounds to address our city’s toughest challenges. With their help, we are able to reach an even bigger audience and help get more of our community out to vote this fall!

How can you help? You can make the pledge to help your employees register to vote, to provide them with non-partisan information about the candidates and the voting process, and allow them time to vote on Election Day if they don’t vote sooner! You can learn more and make the pledge here.

Once you make the pledge, Vote AVL will provide you with guidance and materials to share with your staff to help them be active participants in our democracy! All of the information needed to be an educated voter (as well as some very helpful how-to videos) can be found at our website, https://www.voteavl.org/