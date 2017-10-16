Press release from Black Mountain Old Depot:

The Old Depot Association in Black Mountain, NC will host their 20th annual juried arts and crafts show Art by the Tracks on Saturday, October 28th, from 10:00am-5:00pm along Sutton Avenue in downtown Black Mountain.

This year Art by the Tracks will feature over fifty artists and fine crafters, with everything from pottery and jewelry to fine art paintings, photography, fine woodwork, handmade soaps, and fiber arts. Each artist will run their own booth, so you have the opportunity to meet the artist themselves.

Art by the Tracks is how the Old Depot Association raises the money we give away in art grants to schools throughout the valley, making it very important for the whole Swannanoa Valley. The Old Depot is a non-profit organization whose primary mission is to protect and maintain Black Mountain’s historic Train Depot and to nurture and preserve the arts and crafts of the Swannanoa Valley. The poster art this year was made by local high school student Noah Sulzman who was commissioned to draw the poster image.

Each year the Associations juries and hosts Art by the Tracks in the spring and the fall along Sutton Avenue to raise money for heritage art grants in the Swannanoa Valley. The artist’s booth fees go toward the annual grant program which gives away over $10,000 for art, music, dance, and drama classes in the public schools of the Valley. By supporting the artists at this show, the public also help support art in our schools!

Local business owner Stephanie Wilder of Chifferobe looks forward to the show every spring and fall saying, “It is wonderful to bring so many people down to Sutton Avenue, and to buy great artwork at the show. It always helps our businesses as well, since people come eat and shop up Cherry Street. This show helps showcase Black Mountain as a community that values high quality art.”

Throughout the day there will also be music by local musicians under the Old Depot. This show is always a fun time to see what wonderful creations our artists are making, purchase presents, and have fun with the whole family. Children and families are welcome – and Black Mountain has something for everyone.

Fred Feldman from Black Mountain with Found Object Art will have a booth again featuring his unique folk art, particularly his handmade wooden cards. When asked about the art show, Fred says, “I think the craft level is very high, and I enjoy seeing all of the artist’s work.”

Sarah Vekasi, show organizer, loves this show because, “we are able to showcase and support some of the best artists and fine crafters in the region, while also supporting art for our local kids. A win-win!” She likes to emphasize as well that this show helps “bring people into the lovely town of Black Mountain for a wonderful day of high-quality art and crafts, and a good experience all around shopping in our downtown stores, and eating at any of our delicious restaurants.”

Come down to Sutton Avenue in downtown Black Mountain and see for yourself! Art by the Tracks, October 28th, from 10:00am-6:00pm.