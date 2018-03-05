Press release from Summit Marketing:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and over 100 other national organizations have teamed up to declare 2018 as the “Year of the Bird” in order to help celebrate and draw attention to the centennial anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which protects many of our nation’s beloved bird species. Before this act was passed, many birds were facing extinction as they were often shot and killed for their feathers which were used to decorate hats and other clothing.

As part of the local effort to educate and introduce residents to the fascinating world of birds, local birder and nature artist Vicky Burke will hold a public art showing of some of her original acrylic, oceanic bird paintings at the Team ECCO Ocean Center and Aquarium at 511 North Main St. in downtown Hendersonville on Saturday, May 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Selected, high-quality Giclee prints of some of her work will be offered for sale during the showing with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the Team ECCO Ocean Center and Aquarium. For more information call the Aquarium at 828-692-8386.