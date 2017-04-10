Press release from CANVAS ArtSpace of Hendersonville:

Artist Joel Edwards has opened CANVAS ArtSpace, a studio, gallery and art classroom at 212 S. Church Street in Hendersonville. He will display his paintings and works by other artists in addition to accepting commissions and providing lessons and workshops. Edwards, of Mills River, has been a professional artist and art teacher for 25 years. His wife, Jennifer, also an artist, is joining him in the venture. CANVAS ArtSpace is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Edwards is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, his wife, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design. More information will be available on their website, canvaswnc.com.