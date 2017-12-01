Press release from ARTeries Boutique:

We are now O P E N for Alterations and Tailoring, Custom Clothing & Costumes, Sewing Classes & Workshops

Our regular hours are Monday – Friday 9am-3pm. Additional evening and weekend hours by Appointment and or posted on our ARTeries Google Calendar .

Grand Opening of ARTeries Mobile Boutique ‘s Holiday POP UP SHOP is Friday December 15th 5-8pm. OPEN Saturday 16th & 11-6pm when you can stop in next door for a Hot Cider at Urban Orchard and the kids can make a stuffed holiday ornament for $5 while you shop and enjoy! Additional evening shopping hours open through New Years.

Our Alterations price list details the basic alteration and tailoring costs from jeans to formals, patching to customizations. We are an Atelier where you can have your clothes tailored or… learn more about our renovation and upcycling services by taking a class or workshop with our Renegade Seamstress.

Are you ready to stitch and bitch or learn how to thread your Surger? Registration is open for Winter Sewing Classes. We are pleased to expand our offerings to include: Four week structured classes for beginners and more advanced sewers, weekly drop in sewing workshops for both adults and teens, and monthly upcycle workshops to add to your skill set!

We are SEW Grateful when you choose to support our Small Women Run Business!

• Our NEW regular Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-3pm.

• The Fashion Truck is Open for Holiday Shopping…sew swing by to find the perfect Holiday look or a sweet gift.

• Grand OPENIng December 15th 5-8pm.

• Register online for 2018 Sewing Classes – they make a great gift suggestion for your loved ones.