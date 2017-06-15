Arts Council of Henderson County announces

58th Art on Main Festival on September 30 & October 1, 2017

Hendersonville, NC – The Arts Council of Henderson County is announcing the 58th annual Art on Main fine art/fine craft festival on September 30 and October 1, 2017, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival will take place on Hendersonville, NC’s historic Main Street, with the street closed to traffic for the first time.

One of the region’s most popular outdoor arts festivals, Art on Main features both fine art and fine craft artists from throughout North and South Carolina, many other states in the region, and beyond. More than 85 artists will participate in this juried and judged festival. Art on Main will also include artists who will demonstrate their creative processes in a wide variety of media.

This year the dates for the annual weekend event have been moved up by one week, and the new timeframe for future shows will be the last weekend of September, rather than the first full weekend of October, as in the past.

“Hypnotized” is the marketing image selected for Art on Main in 2017, created by glass artist, Paula Marksbury of Buckhorn Ridge Studios in Athens, Tennessee.

The weekend will include the second annual raffle with artwork donated by many of the featured artists, as well as donations from supportive Hendersonville artists and merchants. Raffle tickets will cost $2 each and winners will be announced Sunday afternoon. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Arts Council of Henderson County and its mission as a community organization to promote, advocate for, and nurture the arts in Henderson County and Western North Carolina.

Find more information about Art on Main at the Arts Council’s website, www.acofhc.org , or by contacting the Arts Council of Henderson County at 828-693-8504 or acofhc@bellsouth.net .

Art on Main is presented by the Arts Council of Henderson County with major support provided by Morris Broadband. In addition, the festival is supported in part by Henderson County Tourism Development Authority ( www.visithendersonvillenc.org ), the Dr. Minor F. Watts Fund at the Community Foundation of Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, and Mast General Store.

The Arts Council of Henderson County is a community organization that promotes, advocates for and nurtures the arts in Henderson County and Western North Carolina. Its office is located at 401 North Main St., Ste. 302, Hendersonville, NC 28792. (Entrance on Fourth Avenue West.)

The Arts Council is supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, funds administered by the Community Foundation of Henderson County; Henderson County government, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, and the City of Hendersonville.