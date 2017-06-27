Arts Council of Henderson County Announces Call for Artists for 14th annual Bring Us Your Best Art Exhibition

Hendersonville NC – The Arts Council of Henderson County is making a call for artists to enter Bring Us Your Best XIV, an all media visual art exhibition, which will open with an awards reception on Friday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. Regional visual artists from across the spectrum, from part-time hobbyists to full-time professionals, are called to enter their work in Bring Us Your Best, now in its fourteenth year. The popular exhibition will be co-hosted by Blue Ridge Community College, 180 West Campus Drive, Flat Rock, in the Blue Ridge Conference Hall of the TEDC building. Entries will be received on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No late entries will be allowed. There are no geographic restrictions for entrants.

A juried and judged competition, Bring Us Your Best XIV offers more than $3,000 in cash prizes and gift certificates. First, second, and third place cash prizes will be awarded in each of four categories: two-dimensional work, three-dimensional work, fine craft, and photography. In addition, the Artist’s Choice Award of $300 will be announced during the opening reception; this award is being presented by two sponsoring artists, Walter Arnold and John Patrick McAfee, and will be selected by the artists who have work in the show.

The winner of the One Planet, One World award sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville will be announced at the opening reception. The $250 cash prize will be awarded to the artist whose work best represents a world community recognizing the inherent worth and dignity of all beings; and the oneness and interdependence of all life.

All gallery visitors will be encouraged to vote for their favorite piece in the show, and the “People’s Choice” award winner will be announced at the end of the show. Sponsored by The Starving Artist Art Supply and Framing Shop, the winning artist will receive a $250 gift certificate from The Starving Artist.

Bring Us Your Best XIV will be on display weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, August 7, through Friday, August 18. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public, and accessible to all. All artwork is for sale during the reception and during the course of the exhibition.

Artists can find the prospectus with information for entering the show by contacting the Arts Council at acofhc@bellsouth.net or 828-693-8504. The prospectus and more information are also available at www.acofhc.org .

Bring Us Your Best XIV is sponsored in part by the Wax Family Memorial Funds, the Dr. Minor F. Watts Fund at the Community Foundation of Henderson County, the Starving Artist Fine Art Supplies and Custom Framing Shop, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville.

For more information please contact the Arts Council at acofhc@bellsouth.net or 828-693-8504.

The Arts Council of Henderson County is a community organization that promotes, advocates for, and nurtures the arts in Henderson County and western North Carolina. Its office is located at 401 North Main St., 3rd floor, Hendersonville, NC 28792. (Entrance is on Fourth Avenue West.)

The Arts Council is supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources; funds administered by the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Henderson County, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, and the City of Hendersonville.