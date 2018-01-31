Press release from Arts Council of Henderson County:

The Arts Council of Henderson County will present a series of exhibitions as a thematic unit entitled Mentors & Students at First Citizens Bank in Hendersonville. Celebrating the importance of art in a child’s life, the three exhibitions will feature the work of Henderson County elementary students, secondary students and their art mentors.

The Art of Our Children elementary student exhibition will open with a reception on Friday, Feb. 9, 5-6:30 p.m., and will close Friday, Feb. 16. The program for the opening reception will feature The Hillandale Elementary Husky Singers, directed by Lisa Gerber and Taylor Sanders.

Art Teachers Create, the second show in the series, will feature the artwork of Henderson County’s art teachers. The exhibition will open with a reception on Friday, Feb. 23, 5:30-7 p.m., and will close Friday, March 2. All artwork will be for sale during the Mentors exhibition. The public will have a chance to win a piece of art from this show in a free raffle sponsored by Woodlands Gallery. The winning name will be drawn at the end of the series of shows on March 16. The Hendersonville Middle and High School Chamber Orchestra, directed by Amanda Tant, will perform during the opening reception.

Secondary students will be featured in the third show of the series, Artists of Tomorrow, opening Friday, March 9, 5:30-7:00 p.m., and closing Friday, March 16. The opening will include the announcement of awards, which will include a Best of Show Award of $150, sponsored and presented by the Art League of Henderson County. The Hendersonville Middle School Eighth Grade Orchestra, directed by Amanda Tant, will perform during the opening.

Hours for all three exhibitions will be Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. All exhibitions will be held at First Citizens Bank’s gallery on the Main Street level. The exhibitions are free, open to the public and accessible to all.

Participation in Mentors & Students is open to public, private, parochial and home school students and teachers in Henderson County. More information may be found on the Arts Council’s website www.acofhc.org, or by emailing acofhc@bellsouth.net, or calling 828-693-8504.