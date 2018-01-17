Press release from Asheville Affiliates:
The Asheville Affiliates partners with area non-profits to teach, support and assist with fundraising efforts by co-hosting parties with a purpose.
We are currently accepting applications for our 2018 season.
- Prospective Board Members
- Interested Non-profits
- Links for both applications can also be found HERE on our website
MARK YOUR CALENDARS!
Are you interested in getting involved & helping those who help others in the community?- If so, please consider joining our board!
For prospective board members we’re hosting a meet and greet on Thursday 2/1/18 from 5:30 to 7:00 at Catawba Brewing on the South Slope in downtown Asheville.
This will provide an opportunity to meet and mingle and get answers to any questions you may have about membership on our volunteer board of directors.
Thank You for another successful year!
Looking forward to 2018!
