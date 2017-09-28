From the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority newsletter:

AIRPORT PARKING GARAGE NEARING COMPLETION

Covered, easy access to the terminal is just weeks away

The airport’s new five-story parking garage is in its final stages of construction. Work is now underway to install perforated metal panels that depict an image of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the exterior, to install glass windows in the stairwells, and to install the elevator.

The goal is to open the garage before the peak holiday travel periods. More information will be shared as it is available.