Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville is joining with community partners for a weekend full of Earth Day events and family-friendly activities.

The City of Asheville, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, Equinox, GreenWorks, New Belgium Brewing, Organic Grower’s School, Mountain True and RiverLink are hosting Asheville Earth Week on April 21, 22, and 23. With multiple events at different locations over three days, Asheville Earth Week organizers hopes this celebration reinforces a mantra that our community embraces: “We are all connected.”

“Earth Day is a great time to recognize our impact on the environment,” said Amber Weaver, Sustainability Officer for the City of Asheville. “Together with our partners we’ve created a weekend to celebrate, learn and get outside.”

FRIDAY, April 21

Mountain True is coordinating corporate Earth Day service projects including river clean ups on the French Broad River and invasive plant removal at local parks. To sign your company up, contact Susan Bean at susan@mountiantrue.org or 828-258-8737, Ext. 216.

Also on Friday, April 21, join the City of Asheville for a sustainability tour along the newest section of the French Broad River Greenway, which starts at a new trail head at the intersection of Emma Road and Craven Street. The self- guided tour begins at 3:30 p.m. and will include stations along the way to learn more about greenways, riverfront redevelopment, complete streets and the Asheville Edibles program. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new greenway and the Craven Street Improvements project at 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 22

Saturday, April 22, brings more opportunities for fun. The Brother Wolf Run for the Paws 5K begins at 9 a.m. at New Belgium Brewing (21 Craven Street). The race is open to runners and walkers and interested participants can register online. Spectators are invited to cheer on the participants along the route.

Another great event beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. is the Riverlink Kid’s Festival. This free event will be held at The Salvage Station (468 Riverside Drive). Families will enjoy environmental education activities, arts & crafts and performances until 2 p.m.

Saturday concludes with a free screening of the documentary SEED: The Untold Story. The screening, presented by Organic Grower’s School in partnership with Bountiful Cities, Green Opportunities, Asheville GreenWorks and Sow True Seed, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lenoir-Rhyne Board Room at 36 Montford Ave.

SUNDAY, April 23

The City of Asheville and Asheville GreenWorks invite community members to learn about backyard composting at their free hour-long workshop beginning at 1 p.m. at the Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center (285 Livingston Street). For those interested in purchasing a compost bin, they will be available for $10.

Then at 2 p.m., join the City of Asheville at the Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center for three hours of fun! This community celebrationwill include a walking tour of the future Town Branch Greenway, an opportunity to be a part of the 30 Trees in 30 Days tree planting, a chance to share your history of the Southside neighborhood and a visit from a fire truck!