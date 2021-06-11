Press release from the City of Asheville:

The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held in-person on Tuesday, June 22, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, located at 87 Haywood Street.

Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person. To accommodate those who do not yet feel secure attending in person, or those whose are precluded from attending because of schedules or other personal factors, City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail so long as they are received by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, and the meeting will be streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel, which can be accessed through the YouTube icon on the front page of the City’s website. As always, the public can communicate with the Council by emailing them directly at any time.