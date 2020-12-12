Notice from the City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of December 14-18, 2020. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the City’s Public Input page.

Neighborhood Advisory Committee: Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:00 p.m.

Mountain Community Capital Fund: Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 1:00 p.m.

Planning & Zoning Commission: Thursday, Dec. 17, at 5:00 p.m. (specially called meeting)