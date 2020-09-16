On September 26, Architects from the Asheville Section of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) will be showing off their design partnerships with local businesses in Asheville. To help aid in the recovery of Asheville’s businesses, and to look for ways to improve social distancing, AIA Asheville has been working with the City of Asheville and local businesses who have applied for the city’s AVL Shares Space initiative. This initiative allows businesses to use parking spaces adjacent to their storefront for commercial activity.

Four architecture firms in the area have been assigned to work with companies to find the best solutions to meet the requirements put out but the city and to create spaces that each business can utilize to suit their needs. These designs will be built and used by the companies during the fall months.

The four projects involved are:

Citizen Vinyl- 14 O’Henry Ave – Working with the firm McMillan Pazden Smith Architecture

Benjamin Walls Gallery – 38 Broadway – Working with ARCA Design

The Lobster Trap – 35 Patton Ave – Working with NOVUS Architecture

Parklet with the City of Asheville – 50 S. Market St – Working with MHA Works

The public is invited to view the spaces and designs on September 26 during a special Park(ing) Day Open House. During the hours between 1 pm and 4 pm, people are invited to visit these spaces and discover new ways that design can help keep shoppers and diners safe and healthy.