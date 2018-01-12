Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

The Asheville Area Arts Council is pleased to announce the 2017-18 grantees for Regional Artist Project Grant (RAPG), a program of the North Carolina Arts Council (NCAC). The Regional Artist Project Grant program provides the opportunity for regional consortia of local arts councils to award project grants to artists in their regions. These grants support professional artists in any discipline and at any stage in their careers to pursue projects that further their professional development. The Regional Artist Program Grant is sponsored by the Toe River Arts Council [Mitchell and Yancey Counties]; Madison Arts Council; Asheville Area Arts Council [Buncombe County] with support from Avery County, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Congratulations to the following 2017-2018 RAPG awardees:

From Buncombe County:

John Miguel Almaguer [$1,200]: To purchase carving wheels and coldworking machinery to cut and grind on glass to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art

Eleanor Underhill [$1,200]: To create a debut solo album > working title “A Lonely Journey Into The Unknown”

Lauri Caffery Harris [$1,100]: To further professional goals through a comprehensive digital photography and video marketing strategy that expands my reach and potential client base

Sara Brooks [$1,000]: To upgrade to a foot-operated corner-rounding machine that will increase efficiency, ensure product consistency, and reduce physical strain

Karen Hardy [$1,000]: To restore a printing press and outfit a letterpress studio to expand and develop my book arts practice

Cleaster Cotton [$850]: To prepare my newly acquired studio/gallery space in the AAAC (Asheville Area Arts Council) building to exhibit, market my art, and facilitate private art classes

Lydia See [$800]: To set up a functional studio in a barn in Madison County for the production of new work, including a product line and conceptual artworks as well as teaching workshops.

Kim Winter Mako [$750]: To attend the AWP (Association of Writers & Writing Programs) Conference and Bookfair in Tampa, FL, in March 2018.

Brandon Amico [$700]: To attend the AWP Conference and Bookfair in Tampa, FL, in March 2018.

Reasonably Priced Babies [$700]: Assistance with a brand awareness project to give our company a digital home with a website, social media, and video

Linda Azar [$600]: To purchase and set up of a powder coating equipment to create a new line of architectural jewelry that incorporates color with steelFrom Mitchell County:

Courtney Dodd [$1,200]: To purchase equipment that would increase studio productivity > new flat wheels, kiln shelf, fire protective surface and a specialized torch head

Dean Allison [$1,200]: To hire a person to work part-time to complete orders for new production lineA big thank you goes to the volunteer peer panelists who took time out from their busy schedules to meet in late October to review all the applications and again in early November when they interviewed the top scoring applicants. Panel members are artists, arts administrators, and respected community leaders from each of the participating counties, each with expertise in one or more of the five categories [Visual, Literary, 2-Dimensional, Performance, Media]. If you think you would like to be on one of the 2018-19 panels, please call Janelle at AAAC, 828.258.0710.

The 2018-19 RAPG deadline will be in October. Please check back for dates and application/information. Announcements will be made in our newsletter and on our website, Ashevillearts.com.