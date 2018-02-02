Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

The Asheville Area Arts Council is excited to announce the 8th annual Creative Sector Summit, “Rhyme or Reason: Measuring Patterns of Growth.” Presented by the Buncombe County Tourism and Development Authority, this year’s Summit will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm at The Grey Eagle and features keynote speaker Bob Boilen, creator and host of NPR’s All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concert. Boilen will bring his stories and viewpoint as a journalist and artist on the music industry and the opportunities and challenges Asheville might expect as its music scene explodes. The Summit will also feature panels made up of locals who will discuss the economic impact case study of the Asheville music industry along with new collaborative initiatives to expand data on arts and culture to better understand and advocate for the creative sector of Buncombe County.

In the collaborative spirit of Asheville, NC, Creative Sector Summit keynote speaker Bob Boilen will also appear at the first annual Connect: Beyond The Page event in downtown Asheville, NC on April 20-22, 2018. The festival and conference aims to bridge creative disciplines, bringing together musicians, writers, filmmakers, media personalities and activists to unearth the myriad of ways in which art inspires us. The 3-day event boasts an eclectic lineup of panels, speakers and performances that emphasize the underlying belief of the festival: creatives have the opportunity to inspire action that can ignite social change. Speakers include NPR’s Bob Boilen, who will host a live interview and performance series inspired by his book Your Song Changed My Life; award-winning playwright Lydia Diamond; cellist and activist Ben Sollee; author and conservationist Jay Erskine Leutze; and musician and film producer Johnny Irion, among others. Tickets are on-sale now through connectbeyondthepage.com/tickets.

