2017 WomanUP Celebration
Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 8 – 11 a.m. EST
Crowne Plaza Resort – Expo Center
1 Resort Drive
Asheville, NC 28806
The Asheville Chamber’s WomanUP program focuses on supporting and inspiring our community’s business women. This celebration event kicks off another year of great events. Join us at Crowne Plaza Resort’s Expo Center on Wednesday, November 28, 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will be provided by Celine & Company “On Broadway”. Registration check-in will be open at 7:45 a.m. Breakfast & networking will take place 8 with the program beginning at 8:30 a.m.
This year, the Chamber is happy to partner with Buncombe County Schools Foundation in presenting Christine Mann Darden, retired NASA engineer and analyst and one of NASA’s “human computers” as portrayed in the recent film Hidden Figures. She will be interviewed by Dr. Darin Waters, assistant professor of history at UNC Asheville.
Our keynote speaker, Troylyn Ball, is the founder and owner of Asheville Distilling Company and the maker of award-winning Troy & Sons Whiskey. She will share her story of overcoming personal and financial hardship and finding success through a strong dose of entrepreneurial spirit and perseverance.
Please consider nominating a colleague or woman business leader in Asheville/Buncombe for one of three awards: the Woman Entrepreneur, Best in Business Award; Outstanding Woman in Non-Profit Leadership; and Woman Executive of the Year. Nominations are due Oct. 20th.
Awards
- Woman Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award, presented by TD Bank
- Woman Executive of the Year Award, presented by Mission Health
- Women Entrepreneurs, Best in Business Award, presented by Webb Investments, Inc.
To nominate someone for one of these awards, please visit www.ashevillechamber.org/womanup
