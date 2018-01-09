Career Fair Announced for January 17

Asheville, N.C., January 9, 2018 – Area residents will have many opportunities to advance their career at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Homecoming Career Fair. The region’s largest annual career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17 at the Davis Event Center at the WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher.

The participating companies are looking to hire for over 10,000 positions available around Western North Carolina in 2018. With more than 125 employers and job seeker resources slated to attend, the popular career fair will showcase regional employment opportunities in growth industries, including advanced manufacturing, health care services, technology, financial services, and hospitality.



“Our region has experienced significant job growth over the last several years and our unemployment continues to be the lowest in the State of North Carolina,” said Terry Collins, Chair of the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board and Employee Human Resource Manager, Current powered by GE. “Employers in the region are aggressively searching for talent. The 12th Annual Homecoming Career Fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to find a great job. Mountain area Workforce Development Board is honored to join the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Coalition of Asheville-Buncombe, over 120 employers in our region along with many workforce partners in offering Western North Carolina’s largest annual career fair.”



Information on participating employers is listed online at www.HomecomingJobFair.com . A mobile map is available for use at the event to easily locate employer booth locations.

As an added benefit, the career fair will include two on-site professional development seminars sponsored by AARP for area job seekers on employment law with a focus on age-inclusion and on technology.

Career seekers are encouraged to bring resumes for distribution, as many employers will accept applications at the event.

“The annual Homecoming Career Fair remains a key recruiting event that matches our skilled workforce with high quality opportunities in many of our region’s top companies. We are always impressed with the caliber of the metro area employers, diversity of career opportunities and experienced talent that make this a successful event,” stated Ben Teague, Executive Director of the Economic Development Coalition that hosts the career fair.

The Economic Development Coalition is grateful to its generous sponsors and partners that provided support for the 12th Annual Homecoming Career Fair. Sponsors include Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, Montreat College Adult and Graduate Studies, Asheville Radio Group, Duke Energy, MB Haynes Corporation, Chik-fil-a Merrimon Avenue, Hawthorne Residential Partners, Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Aeroflow Healthcare, iHeart Media, Bojangles of WNC and Reich, LLC.

For additional career seeker resources, visit www.homecomingjobfair.com .

The Economic Development Coalition (EDC) for Asheville-Buncombe County is a public-private partnership committed to: creating and retaining high quality jobs, community leadership, and being a resource for better business decisions. The EDC accomplishes this mission through its four core services: business retention and expansion, small business and entrepreneurship, research, and marketing and recruitment. The EDC is funded by Buncombe County, the City of Asheville, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce and over 80 private investors through AVL 5×5: Vision 2020. Visit www.ashevillechamber.org/economic-development . Learn more about AVL 5×5: Vision 2020 at www.asheville5x5.com .