Durham, NC, January 31, 2018: Last Sunday, North Carolina represented at the Low Country Oyster Festival in Charleston, SC. The 35 annual event boasts the largest oyster festival in the country. But North Carolina can boast the fastest oyster shuckers, at least for last weekend’s contest. Tres Hundertmark of NCOyster365 and The Shuckin Shack of Durham took first place opening 60 oysters in three minutes. Kat Hundertmark, Tres’ son, of Asheville, NC took second place with 55 opened, while George Hasting Jr. of Weaverville, NC took third with 48 oysters in the three minute time period.

None of these guys are strangers in the victory circle. Tres Hundertmark had won in 2008 with 69 oyster and again 2009. Kat Hundertmark won in 2010. Neither had been back to the event since 2011. First timer to the event George Hastings Jr.’s father George Sr. is a twice national oyster shucking champion. George Jr. being a finalist in that event the last couple of years, had a very respectable first showing at Boone Hall this year.