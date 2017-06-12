Press release:

ASHEVILLE AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ATTAINS COVETED 4-STAR RATING FROM CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Asheville, NC (June 12, 2017) – Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity has attained the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. This highest possible rating verifies that Asheville Habitat adheres to sector best practices, executes its mission in a financially efficient way, and has strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency.

Since 1983, the non-profit has been offering affordable homeownership and home repair services to qualified Buncombe County individuals and families who earn 30-70% of Area Median Income (AMI). Asheville Habitat has built more than 300 new houses and repaired 200 existing homes, helping nearly 1,400 adults and children build a better future.

Since 2002, using objective, data-driven analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher noted, “Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its area of work. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Asheville Habitat apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness. Approximately only a quarter of rated charities achieve this distinction!”

“It is important that our donors know we are superior stewards of their funds and this 4-star Charity Navigator rating provides them with that level of confidence,” added Kit Rains, Asheville Habitat’s Development Director.

About Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

Founded in 1983, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity was the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina. Through Habitat homeownership and home repair programs, nearly 1,400 adults and children in Buncombe County have achieved the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future. A decent place to call home and an affordable mortgage enables Habitat homeowners to save more, invest in education, pursue opportunities and have greater financial stability. Learn more about Asheville Area Habitat and how you can get involved at ashevillehabitat.org.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J.