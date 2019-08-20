Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

This Saturday, August 24th, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity will officially open the doors to shoppers at their new Weaverville ReStore at 10am, following a ribbon cutting ceremony with Weaverville Mayor Al Root and others at 9:30am. The Grand Opening celebration will include music from 98.1 The River, give-aways, refreshments, and of course a large selection of gently used and new merchandise. The media and public are invited to attend.

Located in the Weaverville Crossings shopping plaza at 61 Weaver Blvd., the 10,000 square foot retail space was previously occupied by ACE Hardware. The new Weaverville ReStore will offer much of the same merchandise as the flagship store in Asheville: gently used furniture, housewares, appliances, building supplies, art and more. There is a donation drop-off lane and plenty of parking. Store hours are 10am-6pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

The Weaverville store will also stock some new items such as tie-downs (bungee cords), lock sets, yard tools, area rugs, recycled paint, and more. Guatemalan and Ethiopian coffee from Dynamite Roasting Co. will be available for purchase by the bag, with proceeds from sales directly supporting Habitat for Humanity in Guatemala and Ethiopia through Asheville Habitat’s Global Engagement program.

“We are thrilled to join the Weaverville community and look forward to providing the northern part of the county with another source of affordable home goods, as well as a place for people to donate building materials, appliances, furniture and more,” added Susan Haynes, Weaverville ReStore Manager. Haynes, previously Assistant Manager of the Asheville ReStore, is joined by Eric Tamila, Weaverville ReStore Assistant Manager. Tamila is a long-time supervisor from the Asheville Habitat ReStore. ReStore Associates Amalia Grannis and Dougy Desrochiers complete the small team.

One of the first Habitat ReStores in the country, the Asheville Habitat ReStore opened in 1990 on Biltmore Avenue where it remained for thirteen years. After a major renovation of the donated Pearlman Carpet warehouse, the ReStore settled into its existing site at 31 Meadow Road near Biltmore Village in 2003. Today, the Asheville Habitat ReStore is a leader among 900+ Habitat ReStores nationwide, garners annual recognition as best Used Furniture Store (non-profit) in the Mountain Xpress’ Best of WNC, and has become a destination for shoppers in Buncombe County and beyond.

About Asheville Habitat ReStores

ReStores sell donated items to the public with proceeds helping to fund Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity’s building programs and covering administrative and fundraising expenses. Along with Habitat homeowner mortgage payments, ReStores represents a sustainable funding source for the non-profit. ReStores provides the community with a source for affordable home improvement products, diverts 1,800 tons of usable material from the landfill each year, and supports Habitat’s global work with the sale of Guatemalan and Ethiopian coffee. For more information, please call the Asheville Habitat ReStore at 828.254.6706, the Weaverville Habitat ReStore at 828.484.9432 or visit ashevillehabitat.org/ReStore