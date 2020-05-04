Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity seeks AmeriCorps members for 2020-2021 term

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking five AmeriCorps members for a year-long service opportunity beginning as early as August. Positions are Construction Crew Leader(4) and Volunteer Services Coordinator(1). Members receive a living allowance and other benefits.Those with a passion for affordable housing, an adventurous spirit and a sincere desire to serve others are encouraged to apply.

At Asheville Habitat, AmeriCorps members play an important role in providing leadership on project sites, engaging volunteers to become champions for the mission, and creating new tools and systems to build capacity. During a year of service with Asheville Habitat, members gain insight into a non-profit organization and receive hands-on experience in leadership, team building, public speaking, and community development.

“It was so much more than I thought it would be. I expected to help people, I expected to learn some new skills, and I got all that- but also a lot more. It’s so cool to work hand in hand with homeowners. You really get to know them and their stories, as well as all the other people that work with Habitat, dedicating their time because they want to help and they see the value in improving the community and giving someone a hand up. I was looking to have a little more fulfillment in my life and I got that tenfold,” shared Lauren Rozman, former AmeriCorps member who is now a full-time ReStore Supervisor.

