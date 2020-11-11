Press release from Smart Asset:
In its second annual study, SmartAsset compared 171 metro areas across metrics related to charitable donations and volunteerism to uncover the places where Americans give the most time and money to charity.
The Asheville area ranks among the top 35 places nationwide. To see exactly where it ranks and data for the top-ranking areas, check out the infographic below.
The full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found at https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/places-where-americans-give-the-most-to-charity-2020.
