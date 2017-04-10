Press release:

The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) is pleased to announce the awards of the 2017 Asheville Art in the Park Arts & Community Grant. This grant is offered to qualifying committed artists in Western North Carolina in order to enhance public spaces and highlight the role of local artists within the community. Projects and programs demonstrate excellence in craftsmanship and design, enliven underused public spaces, build community, and encourage community participation.

This year’s grant cycle received 12 applicants, with over $33,000 in requests. We were able to disburse $13,250 to six applicants. The 2017 Asheville Art in the Park Arts & Community Grant awards are Aurora Studio & Gallery “Park Benches,” The Center for Craft, Creativity, and Design “Craft City Summer Series,” DEFT Players “Bee the Change,” Doreyl Ammons Cain “Appalachian Mural Trail Dedications,” Franklin School of Innovation “Community Mural Project,” and LEAF Community Arts “Cultural Arts in Pritchard Park.”

The Asheville Art in the Park Arts & Community Grant program is administered by Asheville Area Arts Council, and supported by donations from Asheville Art in the Park vendors and matching grant funds from Buncombe County. The annual grants are awarded through a competitive application and review process. The AAAC would like to give a big thanks to the grant review panelists: Brenda Mills, City of Asheville, Economic Development Specialist; Tara Scholtz, Community Foundation of WNC, Senior Program Officer; Meghan Rogers, Asheville Downtown Association, Executive Director; Jay Miller, Warren Wilson College faculty and City of Asheville Public Art & Cultural Commission; Ellen Catlin, Oskar Blues Brewery, Events and Marketing; and Ian Brownlee, Illustration Artist. These community peers graciously volunteered their time to review all applications, and provide feedback to the AAAC staff and Board of Directors.