Asheville Art Museum Issues Open Call for Artists of Southern Appalachia

Artists may submit applications through March 31 to be selected for the Museum’s inaugural exhibition after its grand re-opening

ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Art Museum is accepting submissions until March 31 from artists of the Southern Appalachian region for Appalachia Now! An Interdisciplinary Survey of Contemporary Art in Southern Appalachia, the inaugural exhibition of the new Asheville Art Museum when it reopens in early 2019.

EXHIBITION

Appalachia Now! will feature emerging and established artists from North Carolina and its bordering states: Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The exhibition will include artists of all media, such as painting, sculpture, new media, dance and film. Public programs and performances will be held in conjunction with the exhibition. A full-color catalogue featuring the selected works will be made available in print and online along with an online registry of all Open Call applicants. The registry will include information provided by the applicants through the Open Call and will be an invaluable resource for both promoting artists of the Southern Appalachian region and providing the public with a finding tool for information about these artists and their work.

CURATOR & JUROR

Jason Andrew is known for his exhibitions of interdisciplinary artistic practices. Since 2004, Andrew has headed the Estate of artist Jack Tworkov and has curated exhibitions of Tworkov’s work at The Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice (2016) and the Asheville Art Museum (2015), among others. In 2004, Andrew co-founded with choreographer Julia K. Gleich the non-profit arts organization Norte Maar, whose founding mission is to encourage, promote and present new collaborations in our time through exhibitions of and performances by emerging and mid-career artists. Since 2016, he has also led the Estate of Elizabeth Murray and in 2018 curated a one-person exhibition of Murray’s work at Pace Gallery. Andrew is the curator of Appalachia Now! and will work with members of Museum staff to review the Open Call entries.

ELIGIBILITY

Artists of the Southern Appalachian region working in all media within the boundaries on the map below are eligible to apply. Click here to see an enlarged map .

SUBMISSION PROCESS