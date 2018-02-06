Press release from the Asheville Art Museum:

ASHEVILLE — In collaboration with The Collider and Contemporaneo Asheville, the Asheville Art Museum is pleased to present a lecture by artist Anrika Rupp on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. titled “Art, the Scientific Method, and the Aesthetics of the Real.” The lecture takes place at the Collider and will be followed by an artist reception at Contemporaneo Asheville.

Anrika Rupp is an artist, photographer and engineer whose works explore the intersections of the visual arts, mathematics and science. During the lecture, Rupp will discuss the long dialogue between the arts and sciences, her experiments with photographic permutations, and how her interests in human perception, cosmic phenomena and data are reflected in her three-dimensional work. Rupp’s work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions in art galleries, museums and art fairs in the United States and South America. A graduate of the Parsons School of Design and Columbia University School of Engineering, her career has spanned commercial graphic design, photography, satellite digital image processing, and digital communications protocols. Her newest photographic series documents the human impact of climate change.

“Art, the Scientific Method, and the Aesthetics of the Real”

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Suggested donation: $10 per person

The Collider (1 Haywood St., Asheville)

Artist reception follows at Contemporaneo Asheville (4 Biltmore Ave., Asheville)